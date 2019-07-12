The singer was arrested after a 13-count indictment was handed down on sex charges

Musician R. Kelly Image Credit: AP

Singer R Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago on July 11 after he was indicted by a grand jury on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a US Attorney’s office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Fitzpatrick said.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.