American singer John Legend, known for his hit ballad ‘All Of Me’, will perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival on November 12.
The singer-songwriter, who released his newest album ‘Legend’ in September, is no stranger to the UAE. He has performed at two sold-out shows at the Dubai Jazz Festival in 2018 and at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in 2020.
“’Legend’ is full of sensuality, joy and celebration. But our lives are more complex than that. My family and I have also been challenged by loss and grief and pain. I wanted to make space on this album to be vulnerable, spiritual and reflective. I needed this music to help me heal, and to hopefully help others heal. I brought my full self to this album, and that’s why I decided to make it my first (sorta) self-titled album,” wrote the singer when he dropped his new album.
Legend began his musical career by working behind the scenes, playing piano on Lauryn Hill’s ‘Everything Is Everything’, and making uncredited guest appearances on Jay-Z’s ‘Encore’ and Alicia Keys’s ‘You Don’t Know My Name’. He then signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music and released his debut album Get Lifted (2004), which reached the top ten on the Billboard 200.
Legend, whose hits include ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘Love Me Now’, isn’t the sole act to headline the Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival.
The event will also feature Iraqi-Saudi singer and composer Majid Al-Muhandis, who will perform a day earlier.
A day after Legend’s gig, Egyptian composer, pianist and conductor Omar Khariat will perform as part of the festival.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival will take place from November 11 until November 13.
Tickets to the event, a three-day Grand Festival to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi, start at Dhs295 and are available at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net.