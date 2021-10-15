Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has tied the knot for the fifth time.
The 78-year-old rocker married his 43-year-old girlfriend Kamilah Chavis at a ceremony at The Hamptons after around five years of dating.
“I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” Waters wrote on social media on October 14 along with pictures of him and his beautiful bride.
In 2018, Waters told Argentine news outlet Infobae that he Chavis when she drove him to one of his shows.
“I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me,” he said. According to reports, it was the time he performed at the Coachella Festival in 2016.
“I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me,” he added, according to Page Six.
Waters was married four times prior — to English potter Judy Trim from 1968 to 1975, then to British aristocrat Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, actress Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001, and actress and filmmaker Laurie Durning from 2012 to 2015.