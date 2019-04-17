FILE - In this April 18, 1995, file photo, pop star Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, behind him at left, walk with children that were invited guests at his Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. The co-executor of Jackson's estate says he's confident the late superstar's supporters will be able to protect his legacy and brand in the wake of HBO’s "Leaving Neverland," a documentary detailing allegations of sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Image Credit: AP

The co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate said that he’s confident the late superstar’s supporters will be able to protect his legacy in the wake of an HBO documentary featuring the disturbing stories of two men who say Jackson sexually abused them as boys.

Longtime entertainment attorney John Branca called the documentary a one-sided “made-for-TV-movie” and accused the film’s subjects of being motivated by money. Branca acknowledged that Jackson’s estate has faced “challenges” since the documentary’s release, but said he doesn’t believe there will be a long-term impact.

“People love Michael. They love Michael’s music for sure. And if the investigation is effective, which I think it will be, in showing that there is severe doubt about what may or may not have happened, we will be back to people feeling ‘It’s OK to say I like Michael,’” Branca said on a panel hosted by the Harvard Institute of Politics.

It’s the latest attack by Jackson’s estate against ‘Leaving Neverland’, featuring Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The estate has slammed filmmakers for not interviewing any of Jackson’s family members or other defenders, who insist the singer never molested a child.

The film’s director, Dan Reed, has repeatedly defended the film. Robson and Safechucks’s accusations are not new, but have put Jackson’s legacy under fresh scrutiny amid the #MeToo movement.

A lawyer for the men said that Branca and lawyers for Jackson’s estate are seeking to discredit the singer’s accusers out of their own financial interest.