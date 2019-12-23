AFP Liam Gallagher Image Credit:

Singer Liam Gallagher doesn’t believe his rock band Oasis was great.

Gallagher was in the group with his brother Noel from 1991 to 2008. The band broke up amid tensions between the two, but Gallagher doesn’t believe they would have lasted much longer, even without their sibling rivalry.

“I think we could have banged out a good album but... how long were we together. It’s like anything, it does become tiresome at some point. Noel had calmed his partying down a bit, turned into a bit of a Victor Meldrew [grumpy, old British TV character], whereas we were all still having [a good time],” Gallagher tells Mojo magazine.

He added: “So maybe he’d just had enough and needed a break. You know, we weren’t that [expletive] great anyway.”

“We were alright, we were better than a lot of [expletive] out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles. We didn’t make really great records, we were just a good band.”

The singer also doesn’t believe some of the band’s music stands the test of time.