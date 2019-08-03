Image Credit:

Winner’s Jinu is gearing up for his solo debut.

Last week, YG Entertainment created a new Instagram account and first teased fans with a concept board poster and a message that read “Releasing Soon”.

This was followed by a series of posts that included concept posters, a concept video as well as breathtaking images of Jinu.

Sporting a red jacket, the singer is seen gazing soulfully at the camera and playing with lights in his concept video while whistle sounds and a guitar are played in the background.

Jinu, whose real name is as Kim Jin-woo — is expected to release new music this month. His debut date and details on his upcoming solo work are yet to be announced by YG Entertainment.

Five years since his debut with popular K-Pop boy band Winner, it’s the 27-year-old’s first musical solo venture.