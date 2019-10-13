The agency boasts artists such as T-ara’s Hyomin and former Pristin member Lim Na Young

EXID’s Hani signs an exclusive contract with Korean agency, Sublime Artist Agency, following her departure from Banana Culture Entertainment in May.

The official announcement was made by the new entertainment label on October 11.

Sublime Artist Agency boasts a portfolio of star-studded artists that includes T-ara’s Hyomin, former Pristin and IOI member Lim Na Young as well as actresses and models such as Kim Hee Jung and Seo Ji Hye.

Hani will reportedly pursue a variety of activities in the entertainment field. She will be making her debut screen as a lead actress in upcoming film titled, ‘Adults Don’t Know’, under her birth name, Ahn Hee-yeon. She was previously in talks to star in an upcoming web drama though no official confirmation has been announced as of yet.

The K-Pop artist left her long-time agency of seven years after her contract expired end of May in order to pursue solo activities. While member Junghwa also decided to pursue solo activities, the remaining three members Solji, LE and Hyerin renewed their contracts. and will focus on their own individual activities,