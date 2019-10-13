He is the first member of the K-Pop group to make it to the chart

Image Credit:

After a historic weekend in Saudi Arabia, BTS’s fan base ARMYS have other reasons to celebrate. Member J-Hope has solidified his position on the Billboard chart as soloist, making him the first BTS member to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart with latest single, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ ft. Mexican-American hit maker Becky G.

An early inspiration for the dancer-rapper-vocalist when he first began to learn dancing, the trilingual hip-hop song landed at No 81 on the US-based chart for the week of October 12.

J-Hope is now the third K-Pop solo artist — right after CL and Psy — and sixth K-Pop artist to land in the Hot 100 singles chart.

According to Nielsen Music, the popular song gained 9.7 million streams in the US and totalled to a record of 11,000 downloads from September 28 to October 4.

‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ also managed to make its way to the top on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of October 12, earning the K-Pop artist’s second No 1 following his 2018’s song ‘Daydream’. It’s also Becky G’s first entry on the chart.

Featuring J-Hope, Becky G and over fifty dancers from around the world, the music video was top trending on YouTube when it was released and has hit 76 million views as of this writing.

The song, which pays homage to the original hit by Webstar and Young B feat AG aka The Voice of Harlem, topped the iTunes charts in 69 regions, including the UAE.

J-Hope went to showcase the iconic choreography over the song’s catchy chorus on the group’s newly-launched TikTok channel, sparking a dance challenge that his bandmates — Jungkook, V, and Jimin -, brother group TXT and SF9 member Taeyang took part in creating their own dance versions with hashtag #CNSChallenge.

Before releasing the new track, J-Hope showed his inimitable identity as a musician with his first mixtape ‘Hope World’ consisting of 7 tracks. It topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 63 regions and ranked No 38 on the Billboard 200 chart.