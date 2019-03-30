FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Jay Z performs at the 3rd Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. The rapper will receive the president’s award during the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The NAACP on Thursday, March 28 announced it selected the rapper and entrepreneur for “shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law.” Previous recipients have included Jesse Jackson, Muhammad Ali and Condoleezza Rice.”(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: AP

Jay Z will receive the presidential treatment on Saturday at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The rapper, also known as Shawn Carter, will be given the President’s Award — which recognises service that directly affects the community — from the civil rights organisation’s Derrick Johnson.

“Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilising his global platform to create everlasting change,” said Johnson, NAACP president, in a statement. “There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honour him with this award.”

Among Jay Z’s numerous achievements: bringing to life the six-part 2018 TV documentary ‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.’

Previous honourees include the Reverend Jesse Jackson, singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill, broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, former secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice and the late world-champion boxer Muhammad Ali.

Jay Z’s wife, pop star Beyonce, whom he toured with last year, may also go home a winner — she’s nominated for entertainer of the year, alongside Regina King, LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler. The movie ‘Black Panther’ leads the nominations race with 14, including for its soundtrack.

Presenters at the ceremony include Danai Gurira, Issa Rae, John Legend, Lupita Nyong’o, Ron Stallworth, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington and Trevor Noah.