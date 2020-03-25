Singer announced on Twitter his 2020 dates will be moved to 2021 due to COVID-19

Harry Styles Image Credit: Agencies

English singer Harry Styles has rescheduled his 2020 European tour, which was set to beging with two dates in Italy, until next year.

Styles asked fans to stay at home and said the safety of his touring staff is paramount, as global measures to contain the coronavirus continue.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority,” wrote Styles.

“For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness,” he added.

The 26-date tour supporting his album ‘Fine Line’, named ‘Harry Styles Presents Love on Tour’, was set to travel to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Norway, Denmark, France, Belgium, the UK, Netherlands and Russia.