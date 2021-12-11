The Foo Fighters have cancelled their date with the UAE capital with the rock legends pulling out of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix Yasalam after-race concert just a day before they were to perform.
A statement posted by Yasalam across its official social media handle confirmed the news, while citing the gig was called due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances’, without divulging further details.
The band was to take to the stage on December 12 as the grand finale to the race weekend. A statement from the Foo Fighters read: “The band apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.”
The band, originally a solo project for former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 1995 following the tragic death of Kurt Cobain, is in the midst of its North American tour having performed earlier this week in Sacremento.
The US rockers have 10 albums and a string of rock anthems including ‘My Hero’, ‘Everlong’ and ‘All My Life’. The Foo Fighters were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.
The after-race concerts have been a smashing success this year, kicking off with Khalid on day one, followed by Grime music sensation Stormzy on Friday who delivered a towering performance at Etihad Park, on Yas Island.
Accompanied only by his DJ, DJ TiiNY, the mutli-platinum selling artist lit up an expectant crowd with an opening salvo of ‘Big Michael’, ‘Audacity’ and ‘Cold’.
“Let’s dance, have fun and make lots of memories we can all take away and keep forever,” Stormzy told the crowd as he revealed it was his first visit to Abu Dhabi.
As the F1 weekend continues, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday night.