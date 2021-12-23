The two legends will come unite for the song-dance spectacle ‘Why? The Musical’

Shekhar Kapur Image Credit: Supplied

Oscar winner AR Rahman and award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will join forces to put together a song-dance extravaganza entitled ‘Why? The Musical’ for the Expo 2020. It will premiere at the Al Wasl Plaza in January and will feature 100-plus dancers and artists.

“I feel blessed and honoured to be creating a musical spectacle in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and A.R. Rahman. Designed especially the for the largest projection dome in the world, Al Wasl Plaza, ‘Why? The Musical’ celebrates diversity and inclusivity, as it takes audiences on a spectacular journey,” said Kapur in statement.

Director Shekhar Kapur

Their on-stage production will follow the story of a curious young girl and a wise old man who embark on an incredible journey of discovery, while also instilling empathy towards our planet and inspiring action to create a cleaner, safer, healthier world.

“Have you forgotten what it was like when you were a child? When the world was full of wonder? When you reached out to the stars and held them in your heart? When the earth was your playground, and not something to destroy?” he added.

The show will include seven original compositions by A.R. Rahman, two of which were launched on December 22 during his concert at Expo 2020. Lyrics have been created by Sohaila Kapur, Dana Dajani and Shivang, with Artists in Motion leading the production.

AR Rahman Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

The musical features more than 100 dancers, musicians and performers in a 45-minute production that includes stunning visuals on the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen.

“Wisdom starts with curiosity and, together, they provide hope and inspiration for a better future,” said AR Rahman.