‘Love Me Like You Do’ star will no longer perform on January 10 at Coca-Cola Arena

British singer Ellie Goulding was set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 10, but a representative for the venue tells Gulf News tabloid! the show has been postponed until further notice.

“Ellie Goulding show due to take place at Coca-Cola Arena is being postponed with the artist’s schedule being re-worked for 2020,” wrote the representative. “When a new date is confirmed details will be shared.”

Though the show had been announced to the public, tickets had not yet gone on sale.

Goulding has two number one albums in the UK — ‘Lights’ and ‘Halcyon’ — as well as her latest release, ‘Delirium’ (2015), which peaked at No 3.

The artist has topped the charts with hits such as ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Lights’.

Most recently she dropped the single ‘River’, a Joni Mitchell cover, which went to No 1 in the UK.