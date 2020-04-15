Singer then suggested that celebrities speak out in support of shuttering them

Paul McCartney Image Credit: AP

Paul McCartney has some thoughts on the health crisis that has upended the entire world.

The former Beatle called Howard Stern on Tuesday from Sussex, England, to update the Sirius XM radio host on his well-being during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCartney explained that he was “locked down” with his daughter Mary and her family and said “the only bad” thing about being quarantined there was that his wife, Nancy, was in New York.

“Can you believe what’s going on? Did you ever think in your lifetime you’d see something like this?” Stern asked McCartney.

“It’s so crazy,” McCartney said. “We’ve seen various forms of crisis before, but nothing that’s affecting everyone in the world at the same time.... It’s scary.”

The two discussed the wet markets that sell fresh meats and fish, which some have blamed for the global health crisis.

“I really hope that this will mean that the Chinese government will say, ‘OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats,” said McCartney, a longtime animal-rights activist.

McCartney then suggested that celebrities speak out in support of shuttering them.

“It’s not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea,” McCartney said.