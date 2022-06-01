Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan mourned the demise of Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, following news of his death in Kolkata.

News of the death of KK, who had lent his voice as a playback singer to several Bollywood films, including the three above-mentioned stars, has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity.

“It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal,” posted Devgn, alongside a picture of the late singer while relaying condolences to his family.

Bachchan, who owed KK one of his biggest dance hits with ‘Dus Bahane’, also relayed his condolences. “This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony!,” he tweeted.

Kumar, meanwhile, simply wrote: “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Several celebrities from the Indian music industry also paid tributes to KK with Sonu Nigam posting a touching note on Instagram refusing to believe the news. Notably, the popular Bollywood song ‘Mehki Hawaon Mein’ was sung both by KK and Nigam.

Armaan Malik also posted a stricken message online. “Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal,” alluding to the deaths of Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri and slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down in Punjab on May 29. “Love every moment you’re in, coz life is extremely fragile,” Malik added.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also tweeted: “I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.”

Vishal Dadlani, who had worked with KK extensively over the years as a music composer, also conveyed his grief. “The tears won’t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!,” he tweeted.

Dadlani’s musical partner Sheykhar Ravjiani added: “Still processing the grief…the loss of a divine human being…love you my brother…you made this world a better place with your infectious smile, your divine voice and your beautiful spirit. Kya yaar…chodke chala gaya tu…Tu Aashiqui, Tu Roshni [How could you leave us like this… while alluding to lyrics of their song from ‘Jhankaar Beats’]. He added: “Nothing is permanent. Love is all there is. Now is all we have. Hold your loved ones close and cherish every moment.”

Singer Mohit Chauhan also paid heartfelt tributes over KK’s demise. “KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you.”

KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the CMRI hospital where he was declared dead.

KK Image Credit: Supplied

He was 54 years old and counted as one of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, having recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ from the movie ‘Kites’, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Khuda Jaane’ from the movie ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ among others.

For many who grew up in the early 00s also reveled in KK’s tracks from his private albums such as ‘Pyar Ke Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’, which continue to play at college festivals, gaining a cult status over the years.