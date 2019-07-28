RZA f the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper Asap Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden.
RZA said at an event on Friday promoting the Hulu drama series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.
He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”
Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been in custody since July 3.
United States President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention.
RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”