(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 13, 2018, ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. US President Donald Trump offered on July 20. 2019, to guarantee the bail of rapper ASAP Rocky, detained in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a street brawl. Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who he said gave assurances that the singer would be treated fairly. "Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote. / AFP / Angela Weiss Image Credit: AFP