RZA f the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper Asap Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA said at an event on Friday promoting the Hulu drama series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been in custody since July 3.

United States President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.” 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 13, 2018, ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. US President Donald Trump offered on July 20. 2019, to guarantee the bail of rapper ASAP Rocky, detained in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a street brawl. Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who he said gave assurances that the singer would be treated fairly. "Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote. / AFP / Angela Weiss Image Credit: AFP
