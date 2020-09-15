American singer Ariana Grande trended under the hashtag #ArianaIsComing, after she teased six seconds of new music on her Twitter account.
Grande’s last album ‘Thank U, Next’ came out in 2019. On Tuesday morning (UAE time), the 27-year-old chart-topper posted a black-and-white clip of an audio editing software featuring her vocal stems, with the caption “brb” (be right back). The tweet garnered more than 2.5 million views in six hours.
Fans also suspect that Grande’s previous tweet featured unreleased lyrics.
“Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do,” wrote Grande.
“AG6 is coming,” one fan wrote, while another replied to Grande’s teaser saying, “I know this album gonna be R&B perfection and I can’t wait to listen to it as you’ve been wanting do this since your debut.”
Grande this year announced that she had a collaboration coming with ‘Say So’ singer Doja Cat, telling Zane Lowe she was “obsessed” with the singer.
“I was able to work with [Doja] earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” she said, on the Apple Music show. “She just goes off on it. It’s so much fun. I love it. It’s my favourite so far.”