Actress Zendaya has sparked rumours that she is dating her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Jacob Elordi after she was spotted enjoying a vacation in Greece with him.

Zendaya and Elordi were seen walking side-by-side as they toured the Acropolis of Athens in a photograph posted on Instagram by a fan, reports usmagazine.com.

Zendaya, who was previously linked to her ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-star Tom Holland, was dressed casually in a white cropped T-shirt and jeans, while Elordi wore a matching ensemble.

According to an eye witness, the duo “looked like they were getting a little cosy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty”.

The actors were also seen posing in front of similar backdrops in other shots taken by fans.