The singer and model who have been dating on-and-off since 2015 are soon-to-be parents

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together, TMZ reports, as family sources say Hadid is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The model last week shared pictures with her singer boyfriend, as they celebrated her 25th birthday together with family.

In the pictures, the couple were seen hugging, as well as posing with her younger sister, Bella.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me,” wrote Hadid.

Now it seems they may have even more to celebrate, as reports suggest they will be first-time parents.

Hadid and Malik, 27, have been dating on-and-off since 2015. After splitting in 2018, rumours of their rekindling romance began to circulate as early as November 2019.

According to TMZ, Hadid, who is American, has been staying at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, with Malik, from the UK, by her side.

Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, Hadid’s mother, shared a sentimental birthday message about her daughter on Instagram page only days ago.