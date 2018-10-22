Actor Rami Malek’s first time seeing himself on a billboard caused a minor car accident.

The actor was driving through Hollywood when he caught sight of his face on a huge poster for Mr Robot.

“I was so surprised I slammed on the brake and someone rear-ended me,” he told chat show host Graham Norton.

The driver who hit him and the passenger stepped out to exchange insurance details, and the other motorist quickly realised he had hit the car of a star.

“The other guy got out of the car unhurt but looked at me and followed my gaze and suddenly he developed severe back pain. I thought, ‘I have made it and now he’s going to take it all,’” Malek said.