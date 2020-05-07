The Sussexes celebrated their son’s first birthday with the #SaveWithStories charity

Meghan and Archie Image Credit: Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated the first birthday of their son Archie with a special video on Instagram, that included the a story session for the young bub.

The former royal couple, who quit public life and moved to Los Angeles last month, celebrated their son’s birthday with Meghan reading Archie a ‘Duck! Rabbit’, as part of the #SaveWithStories initiative launched during the coronavirus pandemic that has seen celebrities such as Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner also take to social media with special story hour sessions.

Dressed in a casual denim shirt and shorts, with her hair tied up in a messy bun, Meghan goes on to read the picture book to Archie, who appears eager to participate by flipping the pages by himself. Prince Harry, who appears to be taking the video, can be heard encouraging his son towards the end of the storybook session.

Meghan and Prince Harry are the latest celebrities to lend their name to the #SaveWithStories charity initiative that is supporting food banks and mobile meal trucks, along with funding community feeding programmes and providing books and toys to underprivileged children.

Other celebrities who have loaned their fame to the cause are Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon and more.