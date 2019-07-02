Spider-Man: Far From Home Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

As the friendly neighbourhood webbed wonder swings in for his next cinematic outing with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', out in UAE cinemas on July 4, we breakdown everything we need to know about the film and how it ties in with the Marvel universe.

Is the film’s release too soon after the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ showdown or does it work as a transition movie for Marvel to spearhead the next phase of its cinematic superheroes?