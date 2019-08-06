The pair slammed rumours that they had broken up

Lili Reinhart, left, and Cole Sprouse participate in the "Riverdalel" panel on day four of Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fear not, Riverdale fans: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still going strong. The on-screen and off-screen sweethearts were recently at the centre of break-up rumours, after US Weekly quoted multiple sources “confirming” that the pair had split, in a story published on July 22.

But the couple, who play lovebirds Jughead and Betty on the CW’s Archie-inspired teen series, slammed the speculation on social media mere days later.

Sharing images from an intimate cover shoot for W Mag on Instagram, Reinhart wrote: “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know [expletive].”

Sprouse also posted the cover shot and poked fun of so-called ‘reliable sources’ in the media.

Though the couple tend to keep their private life private, they went public with their relationship in 2018.

LOVE POEM

On August 4, Reinhart marked Sprouse’s 27th birthday with a “sappy night-time birthday love poem”.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice,” wrote Reinhart in an Instagram post.

“All of these poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”