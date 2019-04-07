Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Image Credit: REUTERS

Kim Kardashian West is “high key freaking out” about the arrival of her fourth child and wants nothing more than to Zen out at her baby shower.

Hence, her planned CBD-themed bash, the reality star and make-up mogul told E! News.

There will be massages and a tea ceremony with crystals, she said while promoting her new line of sunglasses. The baby, the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, is due soon. It’s her second by surrogacy.