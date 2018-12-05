Kanye West really, really liked ‘The Cher Show’s’ opening night on Broadway. But at least one performer couldn’t tell, because Ye apparently was messing with his phone the whole time.
“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!,” cast member Jarrod Spector tweeted at the rapper shortly after things got rolling on Monday night. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”
West might as well have taken a flash photograph — he was so busted.
West must actually read his mentions — at least the ones that blow up — because he replied with an apology a few hours later. And he apparently really did dig the show.
“The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe,’” he wrote. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”
But West might not have behaved as awful as all that. A Kanye source told TMZ that the rapper loved the show so much he was actually taking notes on his phone.
Still rude, but at least he didn’t tweet that apology halfway through the show.