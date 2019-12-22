US publication says they are also expecting their first child together

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend AFI FEST 2019 Presented by Audi - Opening Night World Premiere Of "Queen & Slim" on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. AFP files Image Credit: Getty Images for Audi

Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have reportedly tied the knot after a secretive courtship.

US Weekly confirmed the news about the wedding. Their relationship was first revealed in August when the British model-actress posted an Instagram photo of herself with the Canadian actor, along with the caption: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

The couple confirmed their relationship with their red carpet debut last month at the ‘Queen & Slim’ premiere in Hollywood.

In August, Jackson and Turner-Smith were reportedly seen getting a marriage license at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Adding to the excitement of the nuptials, US Weekly claimed that the pair are expecting their first child together, reported The Hollywood Reporter.