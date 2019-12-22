Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have reportedly tied the knot after a secretive courtship.
US Weekly confirmed the news about the wedding. Their relationship was first revealed in August when the British model-actress posted an Instagram photo of herself with the Canadian actor, along with the caption: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”
The couple confirmed their relationship with their red carpet debut last month at the ‘Queen & Slim’ premiere in Hollywood.
In August, Jackson and Turner-Smith were reportedly seen getting a marriage license at a Beverly Hills courthouse.
Adding to the excitement of the nuptials, US Weekly claimed that the pair are expecting their first child together, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor, who is currently filming ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, was previously in a 10-year relationship with Diane Kruger, but they never married.