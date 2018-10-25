Heavy hitters including Incredibles 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will be taking on smaller, foreign projects including Japan’s Fireworks and Taiwan’s On Happiness Road in the Oscar race for 2018 animated feature film.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of the 25 films in consideration for this year’s animated feature award. The announcement from the Academy mentioned that not all of the films included had completed their Los Angeles qualifying run yet, but did not clarify which movies had not yet complied.

At least 16 films must meet the stated eligibility requirements in order for the category to feature the established five-film nomination maximum.

Animated feature film has not had fewer than five nominees since the movie offerings of 2010 saw only Toy Story 3, How to Train Your Dragon and The Illusionist score nominations for the 2011 awards.