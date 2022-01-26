This isn’t quite the ‘Office’ reunion that fans would love to see, but it’ll do.
Actor Steve Carell will star in his former ‘The Office’ co-star John Krasinski’s upcoming directorial ‘If’, according to Deadline. This will be the first time they’ll work together after their hit comedy series ended in 2013.
Krasinski shared a picture of the cast of his upcoming movie on Instagram and wrote: “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF.”
Other actors who are set to star include Ryan Reynolds (‘Deadpool’), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Fiona Shaw (‘Killing Eve’), Louis Gossett Jr (‘An Officer and a Gentleman’) and child actors Alan Kim (‘Minari’) and Cailey Fleming (‘The Walking Dead’).
According to Deadline, the movie is based on Krasinski’s original idea “about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.” ‘If’ will be directed, written and produced by Krasinski himself. It will release in November 17, 2023.
In the past Krasinski starred in, co-wrote and directed the critically acclaimed horror film ‘A Quiet Place’. He went on to direct, co-produce and write the sequel, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’.
Before that, he was best known for playing the charming Jim Halpert on popular comedy series ‘The Office’ from 2005 to 2013. Carell famously played the annoying but sweet boss Michael Scott. The two stars were last seen together during a virtual chat on Krasinski’s YouTube show ‘Some Good News’ in 2020 to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary.