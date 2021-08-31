Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has shared a touching video in honour of her 11-month-old nephew and godson who died on August 30.
“River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021,” she captioned the clip that featured a montage of videos of the sweet baby boy set to the song ‘Tears in Heaven’ by Eric Clapton (which, incidentally, is about the musician’s son’s death).
Stone’s tribute comes days after she had posted a photo of River in a hospital bed connected to tubes and wires after he suffered organ failure.
“My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” she wrote at the time.
River is the son of Stone’s brother Patrick Stone and his wife Tasha.
Following Stone’s post saying that River had unfortunately passed away, support flooded in for the star as fans and colleagues expressed their condolences to Sharon and her family.
Actress Selma Blair wrote: “I am so sorry. My lord.”
“Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family,” wrote actor Sean Hayes.
“Sharon, I’m so very sorry for your loss. This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family,” added actress Jaimie Alexander.
Stone is herself a mother to three adopted sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21.