The film is set during Benito Mussolini’s 1935 invasion of Ethiopia

Image Credit:

‘Harriet’ director Kasi Lemmons will be writing and directing the Second World War drama, ‘The Shadow King’.

The film is set during Benito Mussolini’s 1935 invasion of Ethiopia and is based on Maaza Mengiste’s historical fiction novel. It highlights the first real conflict of the Second World War, of spotlighting Ethiopian women soldiers who were left out of the historical record.

“Maaza Mengiste’s mesmerising novel takes my breath away,” said Lemmons.