Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 72, said during a news conference in Salt Lake City that he heard a “hysterical scream” and was then struck between his shoulder blades on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016. He remembers being thrown forward and losing control of his body before losing consciousness. An acquaintance who witnessed the events said he saw Paltrow hit him squarely in the back.