Trailer was in a fabrication shop where actor was having it restored

Gerard Butler attending the premier of "Playing For Keeps" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York on December 5, 2012. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Actor Gerard Butler’s $11,000 (Dh40,397.9) airstream trailer was stolen from a parking lot in California ahead of a planned restoration project.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said that the aluminium motor home was taken from the parking lot at a fabrication shop in the San Fernando Valley.

A source told the website that the Scottish-born actor brought the mobile home out of state and that it was essentially a shell that he was having restored.

The star has endured a few stressful months after he was one of the stars whose home was affected by the fires that spread rapidly across California.

On November 10, 2018, he returned to his home to find it damaged by the fast-moving Woolsey fire. He shared an Instagram of the devastation as he stood in front of the remains of the building and his burned out truck.