Even as Marvel fans eagerly await the first trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the new Lego line of toys inspired by the film gives a glimpse of the God of Thunder’s new blue suit, along with sharing details about Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor costume.
However, the details that fans are most excited about is the first look of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher who will play the villain in this new film. The Lego set, which is called ‘The Goat Boat’, shows Gorr leaping through the air as he battles the Mighty Thor.
Others characters from the upcoming Marvel film are also included with the set and pictured on the artwork, including Valkyrie, which is played by Tessa Thompson in the film. While Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder, Portman’s Jane Foster will wield Thor’s hammer.
Taika Waititi returns as the director on the film, with a recent chat with Marvel seeing the maker call this project his craziest yet. “When we were shooting ‘[Thor:] Ragnarok’, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, called ‘THE MIGHTY THOR’. And for those of you that don’t know that storyline, it’s incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” he said.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ rolls out in theatres on July 8.