Action star, who stars in ‘F9’, is ready to take the franchise in a new direction

Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9 Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Just when we thought we’ve seen about everything the ‘Fast and the Furious’ could throw at us, Vin Diesel goes ahead and suggests a musical could a great option for the money-spinning franchise.

The actor, who is currently riding the wave of success of yet another lucrative cinematic outing of the franchise, spoke about his idea while appearing as a guest on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.

When the host asked the action star whether he would ever consider doing a musical of the franchise, the F9 actor replied: “I’m dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!”

Err. But Diesel wasn’t done yet. “I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life,” adding that he was “this close to doing ‘Guys and Dolls’ with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that.”

Vin Diesel and John Cena in F9 Image Credit: Universal Studios

“For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in ‘Guys and Dolls’ would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in ‘Guys and Dolls’,” he added.

Diesel also credited his family for his love for the arts. “My family is artistic, and I’m blessed to have that and I’m blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there’s great beauty in that.”

Meanwhile, Diesel himself is living the dream with ninth instalment of his film franchise, ‘F9’, accelerating to the top of the US box office after opening on June 25. The film opened in the UAE in May and has also had a successful run here.