Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood Image Credit: AFP

After years of talking about the abuse she faced at the hands of an unnamed former partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood has now claimed it was ex-fiance Marilyn Manson who was the perpetrator.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

Wood and Manson’s relationship was made public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 37. The rocker proposed to Wood in January 2010 but they broke up later that year.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” the 33-year-old star added. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

In 2018, the ‘Westworld’ actress shared her domestic violence and sexual abuse experience with the House Judiciary Committee in the US in order to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

“Amanda Nguyen, who wrote the Bill contacted me, just as a fellow survivor, and reached out. She said, you know, ‘We have passed this on a federal level, but it still has to be implemented in all states, and we need to bring more awareness to it’,” Wood said in a statement.