The Hollywood star was pitted against Jennifer Aniston over her chemistry with Sandler

The Wedding Singer Image Credit: Supplied

There’s never a dull moment in the world of social media and it appears that a fun feud has erupted pitting Drew Barrymore against Jennifer Aniston. And to the winner go the spoils, who in this case is, err, Adam Sandler.

While the world was still reeling from the JK Rowling backlash on Twitter a day earlier where the author appeared confused sabout the transgender community, an innocent remark by an Aniston fan sparked a social media trend that soon went viral... as they usually do.

The tweet in question was a simple enough statement that read: “Name a better duo in movie (sic) than Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. I’ll wait.”

The words did the job of waving a red flag in front of a raging bull and soon enough, Barrymore fans had the ‘Never Been Kissed’ star trending on Twitter with fans unanimously saying: “Adam Sandler is best with Drew Barrymore everyone knows this.”

For the uninitiated, the duo have featured together in a string of rom-coms, including ‘The Wedding Singer’, ‘50 First Dates’ and ‘Blended’.

Blended Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, Aniston has starred with Sandler in 2011’s ‘Just Go With It’ and last year’s Netflix hit, ‘Murder Mystery’.