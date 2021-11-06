After the release of the ‘Black Panther’ sequel was delayed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has hit a new roadblock.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is temporarily shutting down production due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film.
“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”
Wright’s Shuri became a fan-favourite breakout in the 2018 blockbuster, which grossed $1.3 billion and won three Oscars. When star Chadwick Boseman died from cancer in August 2020, the character was elevated as the lead of the sequel.
Marvel already pushed back the release of ‘Wakanda Forever’ in October, moving it from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022. At this time, insiders say, that new release date remains intact.