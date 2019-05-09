Bernardo Bertolucci Image Credit: SHOTPRESS/WENN.com

A film festival dedicated to late film director Bernardo Bertolucci at the Italian Cultural Institute in Tirana, the capital of Albania, wound up with the screening of his ‘Little Buddha’ drama.

The tribute to Bertolucci, who died in November last year, kicked off in January in the Institute’s CineClub Incontri in Biblioteca, with the screening of the film ‘La Commare Secca’ (‘The Grim Reaper).

Bertolucci’s epic movie ‘1900’ was screened in two different instalments on two nights in February, and was followed by ‘The Last Emperor’ in March and ‘The Sheltering Sky’ in April.