Hours before the Oscar nominations gave a platform to the best of Hollywood in 2021, the Razzies rolled out its list for the worst the film industry had to offer in the year gone by and it appears Bruce Willis hit the jackpot.

Eight movies featuring the ‘Die Hard’ star have made the cut this year on the Razzies nominations list, which encouraged organisers to create a whole new category this year dedicated Willis alone. Labelled ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie’, most of these films are low-budget productions titled ‘American Siege’, ‘Apex’, ‘Out of Death’ and the likes that have barely created a ripple at the box office or on review aggregator websites such as Rotten Tomatoes.

This year’s parody awards also take aim at Netflix and its stage recording of ‘Diana the Musical’, which leads with as many as nine nominations, including worst picture and five acting nominations. In the Worst Actress category are the likes of Amy Adams for her performance in ‘The Woman in the Window’ and also Megan Fox for ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. And in case you’re wondering, Willis does star with Fox in this particular production.

Meagn Fox and Bruce Willis in 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Image Credit: IMDB

Ben Affleck has also earned himself a nomination as the worst performer for ‘The Last Duel’. While Jared Leto’s turn as the Italian heir in ‘House of Gucci’ also drew unwanted recognition, with the Razzies including him in the worst screen couple category: ‘Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent.’

Interestingly, Leto’s role in the film has also generated some Oscar buzz.

Jared Leto in 'House of Gucci' Image Credit: IMDB

The Razzies or the Golden Raspberry Awards were first given in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.

This year’s winners will be unveiled the day before the Oscars, on March 26. Take a look at the full list of nominations:

WORST PICTURE

A still from 'Diana The Musical' Image Credit: Netflix

‘Diana the Musical’

‘Infinite’

‘Karen’

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

‘The Woman in the Window’

WORST ACTOR

LeBron James – ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Scott Eastwood – ‘Dangerous’

Roe Hartrampf – ‘Diana the Musical’

LeBron James – ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Ben Platt – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Mark Wahlberg – ‘Infinite’

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams in 'The Woman in the Window' Image Credit: IMDB

Amy Adams – ‘The Woman in the Window’

Jeanna de Waal – ‘Diana the Musical’

Megan Fox – ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Taryn Manning – ‘Karen’

Ruby Rose – ‘Vanquish’

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Sophie Cookson – ‘Infinite’

Erin Davie – ‘Diana the Musical’

Judy Kaye – ‘Diana the Musical’

Taryn Manning – ‘Every Last One of Them’

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck in 'The Last Duel' Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Ben Affleck – ‘The Last Duel’

Nick Cannon – ‘The Misfits’

Mel Gibson – ‘Dangerous’

Gareth Keegan – ‘Diana the Musical’

Jared Leto – ‘House of Gucci’

WORST PERFORMANCE BY BRUCE WILLIS IN A 2021 MOVIE

Bruce Willis in 'Apex' Image Credit: IMDB

Bruce Willis – ‘American Siege’

Bruce Willis – ‘Apex’

Bruce Willis – ‘Cosmic Sin’

Bruce Willis – ‘Deadlock’

Bruce Willis – ‘Fortress’

Bruce Willis – ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Bruce Willis – ‘Out of Death’

Bruce Willis – ‘Survive the Game’

WORST DIRECTOR

Anoushka Sharma and Joe Wright Image Credit: Supplied

Christopher Ashley – ‘Diana the Musical’

Stephen Chbosky – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Coke Daniels – ‘Karen’

Renny Harlin – ‘The Misfits’

Joe Wright – ‘The Woman in the Window’

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Tom and Jerry Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number – ‘Diana: The Musical’

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on – ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent – ‘House of Gucci’

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 Is Normal – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’