Actress Margaret Qualley poses during a photo-call for the film of the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Actress Margaret Qualley has seemingly offered her support to FKA twigs amid the singer’s legal battle with actor Shia LaBeouf over alleged sexual assault and battery.

Qualley, who reportedly dated LaBeouf, posted an Elle magazine cover of twigs on her Instagram with the caption: “Thank you.”

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf. Image Credit: AP

Qualley’s mother, actress Andie MacDowell, left a comment on her post saying: “Precious girls. Beloved.”

In the Elle interview, 33-year-old twigs opened up about the alleged violence she faced during her relationship with LaBeouf.

“What I went through with my abuser is, hands down, the worst thing [I’ve experienced] in the whole of my life. Recovering has been the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do,” she said.

LaBeouf has denied the allegations by twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and has demanded that she pay his legal fees.

Earlier in February, his legal team stated that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

Qualley, 26, reportedly dated LaBeouf, 34, and they were spotted together a number of times. However, according to E! News they broke up in January after the abuse allegations surfaced.

Twigs first spoke to the New York Times in December 2020 about the alleged abuse she faced where she detailed incidents such as being choked during a fight and LaBeouf threatening to crash a car they were in unless she professed her love for him.