Hala China is holding its third annual Chinese Film and TV Week in Dubai online, from December 8 to December 14.
An online opening ceremony on December 8 will kick off the event and feature Chinese celebrities, curators and reviewers, including Wang Han, Qin Hailu and Habib Ghuloom.
Throughout the week, more than 20 movies and shows will be streamed via a dedicated page on the WE TV website, including films such as ‘The Best of Us’, ‘The New Kind of Comedy’, ‘Love You Forever,’ ‘Operation Red Sea’, ‘The Most Beautiful Retrograde’, ‘The Story of Minglan’, and ‘Ashes of Love'.
Other guests throughout the week include Liu Miaomiao, Cao Ying, Zhang Hanyu, Sun Qian, Yu Xiaowei, Zhang Yishang, Huang Xiaolei and Shang Tielong.