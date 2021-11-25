Update your bookshelf with these new arrivals from our store. Image Credit: Pixabay

In cool climes and under cloudy skies, book lovers are the happiest. Autumn has long been romanticised as the perfect season to tuck into a new copy and clear that ever-growing reading list. But as is common practice among all bibliophiles, we tend to pile more on our plates than we can handle. Some even like to defy genres; where a young adult rom-com would do the trick, at other times a non-fiction collection of essays hits the spot.

If this sounds like you, there is a series of four new arrivals in the Gulf News Store just waiting for their spines to be cracked and read, with free delivery to your doorstep. A few of them definitely have the hallmarks of a Christmas present (hint: a nostalgic children’s series). In this list, there is a book for everyone.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney priced at Dh44 on Gulf News Store. Image Credit: Archives

Dominating school libraries and children’s bookshelves for over 14 years, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is, at this point, an ageless classic. Book 16 in the instalment takes Greg Heffley on yet another adventure and challenge at school.

Young Greg is positively put off by sports but somehow lands a spot in the school’s basketball team. Catch how he fares in the latest volume of the Wimpy Kid, which comes with the author’s signature illustrations that kids will love.

The Everyday Hero Manifesto: Activate Your Positivity by Robin Sharma priced at Dh58 on Gulf News Store. Image Credit: Archives

If you loved ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’ book series, then chances are you are going to want Robin Sharma’s new self-help in your cart. With over 25 years of experience in mentorship, the Canadian writer and motivational speaker tells you how you can transform your life.

With over 20 million books sold worldwide, Sharma helps you break your pattern of chronic procrastination using original techniques.

Simplicity: Day Planner 2022 by Paulo Coelho priced at Dh59 on Gulf News Store. Image Credit: Archives

There is nothing better than starting the New Year with a fresh planner. And it truly doesn’t get better than a Paulo Coelho quote greeting your every scribble. In this 2022 planner, words of wisdom from the Brazilian writer best known for his widely popular book ‘The Alchemist’ will guide you throughout your day.

The Wellness Guide to Arthritis by Humeira Badsha priced at Dh126 at Gulf News Store. Image Credit: Archives

The guide is a kind present for someone in your life or family who suffers from inflammation of the joints. Authored by Dubai-based Dr. Humeira Badsha, an American board certified Rheumatologist, the book holds key information for newly diagnosed patients with arthritis.