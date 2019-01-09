The death of Marie Colvin under fire in Homs, Syria, in February 2012 was, for many who knew her, both a shock and a tragedy foretold. I had first met this acclaimed journalist in the Albanian mountain town of Kukes in April 1999, during the Kosovo war. Alone among the scores of reporters who had converged on this dreary outpost, Colvin had crossed the border with a member of the Kosovo Liberation Army and spent several days in a muddy trench being shelled and shot at by Serb forces. Three years later, during the Aqsa intifada, I saw her again. After invading the West Bank town of Jenin, a centre of Palestinian militancy, and fighting from house to house for almost two weeks, the Israeli Defense Forces pulled back far enough to allow reporters to sneak in and observe the destruction. With three others, I walked through rubble-filled alleys and entered one of the few homes that hadn’t been badly damaged. There sat Colvin — wearing the eye patch she had recently acquired after being half-blinded by a grenade in Sri Lanka — calmly sipping tea and smoking a cigarette. She had been reporting from inside the town, sheltered by a Palestinian family, throughout the battle.