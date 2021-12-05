Browse our list of book recommendations for the holiday season. Image Credit: Pexels/Julia Larson

A new year has always spelled new beginnings. It is the perfect nudge to start anew, step out of your comfort zone and take on the next challenge. And what better way to recharge than with a company of a book or two? You might want to indulge in self-care this holiday season before dashing ahead, offering your loved ones the same gentle reminder.

There is more to the dropping temperatures than just curling up with a mystery thriller. Our curated holiday reading list from the Gulf News Store woos every kind of reader – those planning to stay in and cook, those looking to the desert for a camp out and certainly those who want to tap into the festive magic.

The Magic of Believing by Claude M. Bristol is priced at Dh18 on Gulf News Store.

We are all manifesting a kinder year ahead. But how do we manifest positivity into our lives? The late American businessman and journalist Claude M. Bristol tells you about the power of our subconscious mind. Alter your mind-set with this self-help title and aim for a better job, happier marriage or even a good night’s sleep as you work Bristol’s ‘magic’ into your life.

Culinary Magic of The Emirates by Alexandra von Hahn is priced at Dh158.

For most homebodies, December seems like the best time to hibernate and cook away the holidays. Pause the listless internet browsing and instead flip through Baltic-Hungarian Baroness Alexandra von Hahn’s cookbook to get reacquainted with the kitchen. In the spirit of the UAE marking its 50th year, follow authentic Emirati recipes that you can impress guests with, shared by 27 Emirati women and chefs from across the nation.

Around the World in 11 Days by Deboshree Bhattacharjee is priced at Dh18 on Gulf News Store.

Going around the world has been tricky as of late, but there is a safer alternative to this caveat. Opt for an intercontinental adventure for your little ones written in Deboshree Bhattacharjee’s engaging narrative. The middle grade title tells young readers how the Earth was once home to a single continent called the Pangea. After the big split, learn the weather patterns and sights unique to all the diverse countries around the world.

How to Hug a Porcupine: 101 Ways to Love the Most Difficult People in Your Life by Debbie Joffe Ellis is priced at Dh18.

While holidays is time reserved for family and friends, having to see some old faces again could put you off your plans. This means you probably have a few porcupines in your life – be it your siblings or distant relatives. With the help of ‘How to Hug a Porcupine’, we discover ways to love these easily irritable personalities without getting pricked. Here’s to peaceful get-togethers and argument-free dinners.

UAE Off-Road Guide by Explorer Publishing is priced at Dh175 on Gulf News Store.

Grab a copy of this extensive off-road guide if you’re eyeing desert barbeque plans for the season. It suggests the best 33 routes, all tried and tested, so set out without fear of losing your way. Desert driving is an acquired skill, which the guide eases the driver into with hard-learned advice. Now’s your chance to explore the vast spaces of the UAE that offer sights as scenic as beach sunrises and sunsets.