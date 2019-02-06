The central question a reader is likely to ask of this book (and of Perrusquia’s as well) is: Why did a man whose life and work were knitted into the civil rights movement feed information to J. Edgar Hoover? The FBI director’s explicit goals, after all, were to disrupt all the organising, to drain the movement’s influence, to humiliate and destroy King. Lauterbach has a few theories, and all are probably true to varying degrees. For one thing, Withers needed the money. He raised his big family on a freelance photographer’s pay, and put most of his kids through college. (Some civil rights activists from the era say that, since they were operating in the open, Withers was not betraying them but simply conning the FBI for some cash.) For another, he disliked the anti-American language on the fringier end of the left, especially when it turned communistic. He was preternaturally inclined towards a law-and-order point of view.