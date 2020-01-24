David Dhawan Image Credit:

Filmmaker David Dhawan has urged Bollywood actors to come out and support film and television workers who work in different associations. He also lauded the effort of The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which is planning to provide accommodation, health and insurance facilities to film and television workers.

“I have been working for the last 40 years and for the first time I feel this industry has come together for a good cause,” said Dhawan. “I feel that you can’t make a film without workers, so we have to do something for them. This is the right time (to do so). Today, the film industry is doing well, so it is our responsibility to support these workers.

“I feel senior technicians like us are doing our bit, so actors should also contribute towards this initiative. It will enable the overall development of the industry. I feel we should provide accommodation and health facilities for these workers, because there are senior workers who have worked in the industry and yet are not able to get two proper meals in today’s time.”

FWICE announced it will provide affordable housing plans, mobile cardiac ambulances and insurance facilities to their workers.