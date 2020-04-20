Popular Bollywood stars and cricketers have joined hands for this initiative

Madhuri Dixit-Nene Image Credit: Screengrab

Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Farhan Akhtar and producer-director Karan Johar joined hands to put together a powerful video on April 19 to combat the rise in domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown.

They have urged everyone to speak up and stand up against this heinous crime, that has seen a spike in the last few weeks.

In the black-and-white video, the stars are seen urging survivors of domestic violence to speak up and they also urged those who saw such crimes in their own household or in their neighbourhood to report the matter to the police. The video begins with the hashtag #LockdownOnDomesticViolence, a clear indication of their collective motive.

The video, an initiative of NGO Akshara Centre, ends with the helpline number 100 in India and a shout out to Maharashtra political leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Other actors who have participated in this video include Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose and cricketers Virat Kohli, Sharma’s husband, and women cricketer Mithali Raj.