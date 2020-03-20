Babydoll singer took to her Instagram account to confirm the development

Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Less than two hours after Gulf News reported on Friday that Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor had contracted the COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in Lucknow, the actress took to her Instagram account to confirm the development.

"For the past four days, I have had signs of flu. I got myself tested and it came back positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in quarantine right now," said Kapoor on her Instagram account.

The Babydoll singer, however, did not address rumours that she hid her travel history from the authorities and was cavalier about social distancing after her return from London. Instead, she claims that she followed procedures.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure ten days ago when I came back home. My symptoms have developed only four days ago," she maintains.

The Babydoll singer is current in Lucknow lodged in a gated community. She urged her fans to practice social isolation and take precautions against the pandemic that's crippling the world.

Kanika being taken to the hospital. Supplied

"We can get through this without panic, only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives," said Kapoor in her statement.