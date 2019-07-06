Actor says the character was his most flawed one

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani during the success party of their film 'Kabir Singh', in Mumbai, Thursday, July 04, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI7_5_2019_000070B) Image Credit: PTI

Actor Shahid Kapoor has thanked fans for showering love on his most recent role in ‘Kabir Singh’.

The character of the same name has been condemned by some critics and audience members for being misogynistic and perpetuating toxic masculinity.

But the film, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, has still made more than Rs2 billion (Dh107 million) at the box office.

“Your love is so overwhelming, words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart,” Kapoor wrote in an Instagram post. “We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better ... To be wiser and to be kinder.

“He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him, you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved.”

Kapoor feels Indian cinema and audiences have come a long way.

“More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life.