Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan are set to appear on Koffee with Karan on the upcoming season six.

The forthcoming season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on Star World on October 21.

The official Instagram account of Dharma Movies also posted a picture of the father-daughter duo.

“This father-daughter duo is bound to put the couch on fire with unlimited wit and style. And hey, Sara Ali Khan making her Kofffee with Karan debut,” reads the caption.

Johar’s chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.